The upcoming biopic on Sanjay Dutt has a host of stars apart from Ranbir Kapoor as the lead, and now reports suggest that Salman Khan is also likely to be approached to be a part of the movie.

As Sanjay has been a close friend of Salman, the former wants him to have an appearance in the movie, according to Catch News. It is not confirmed if the Sultan actor has agreed to play a cameo in the biopic though.

Salman and Sanjay's friendship dates long back, but of late there have been reports saying that the duo is no more as close as they used to be. Moreover, Salman and Ranbir apparently do not share a good rapport, and the reason is Katrina Kaif. It is well-known that Katrina is ex girlfriend of both the stars. In such circumstances, will Salman agree to make a special appearance in Sanjay's biopic? Well, only time will tell.

A few days back, some leaked pictures from the sets of the untitled movie had made way into social media. The pictures had shown Ranbir sporting Sanjay's current beard look, and the actor totally nailed it to perfection.

Fans were much excited to see the photos as the Tamasha actor looks almost like a doppelganger of Sanjay. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the biopic also features Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma among others.