Sanjay Dutt's life is like an open book but the actor would never have anticipated that someone would actually pen his biography and publish the book online.

Meanwhile, Dutt's dear friend Rajkumar Hirani is making a biographical film on him.

Juggernaut Books, a couple of days ago, published online a few excerpts from the actor's biography 'Sanjay Dutt: The Crazy Untold Story of Bollywood's Bad Boy'. The Yasser Usman wrote the book and the excerpts discuss Sanjay Dutt's 'friendship' with Madhuri Dixit, his reunion with father Sunil Dutt, and his drug addiction.

The 58-year-old actor was reportedly upset with the publisher after reading the excerpts from the unauthorized biography. He is now seeking legal action against the publication and the author for publishing his biography without his permission. The actor, earlier, had sent a legal notice to the publication to which they responded by saying that the book was based on the information that was already available in public domain.

Sanjay Dutt posted a statement on Twitter which reads, "I have not authorized either Juggernaut Publications or Yaseer Usman to write/ publish my biography. Our lawyers had sent them a legal notice, in response to which Juggernaut Publications said that contents of the proposed book are based on information available in public domain from authentic sources. However, from the excerpts that are appearing in the newspaper are partly based on my old interviews but rest all seemed to be based on hearsay, 1990's tabloids and gossip magazines, most of which are figments of imagination and not true. I have consulted with my legal team on the next course of action."

I hope better sense will prevail and there will be no further excerpts that will hurt me or my family. My official autobiography will be out soon which will be authentic and based on facts. pic.twitter.com/iOiazTRc6n — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) March 20, 2018

However, Juggernaut Books posted an apology to Sanjay Dutt for hurting his sentiments and his family members on their Facebook page while responding to the actor's statement. The publication also said that they won't put out any more extracts from the book in short-form media.