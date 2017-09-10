Sanjay Dutt is set to make his comeback on the silver screen with Omung Kumar's Bhoomi this year. Fans are eagerly waiting to see the actor on-screen. They are equally excited to know about his much awaited franchise Munna Bhai.

Long time ago, a teaser of third instalment – Munna Bhai Chale America – had been released. But later it was shelved as Sanjay went to prison. The wait for the return of Munna Bhai (Sanjay Dutt) and his buddy Circuit aka Arshad Warsi, with their hilarious comedy, continued.

Sanjay, who is currently busy promoting his movie Bhoomi, revealed details about Munna Bhai Chale America at a promotional event.

When he was asked whether Munna Bhai Chale America was still on the cards, the actor said: "No, I don't think so. Since I can't get an American Visa, it's not going to happen."

Now, it is certain that Munna Bhai's third instalment, as we saw in the teaser, won't happen.But the good part is that it would be made with a different angle altogether.

Sanjay adds: "As far as I know from the conversations with Rajuji (Rajkumar Hirani) and Vinodji (Vidhu Vinod Chopra), scripting is going on right now. As soon as they finish shooting for the biopic (on Sanjay Dutt) Rajuji will start working on the script (of Munna Bhai) himself. And I am hoping by everyone's wishes and God's grace, the film will be ready by next year."

Watch the teaser of Munna Bhai Chale America that came 5 years ago:

Meanwhile, Sanjay is busy with Bhoomi, which will also star Aditi Rao Hydari. Sanjay will play a father's role in Bhoomi, while Aditi plays his daughter. Scheduled for release on September 22, the Omung Kumar directorial features Sharad Kelkar as the movie's villain.