Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt recently made his comeback with Omung Kumar's Bhoomi, which failed to impress the audience. While he has signed several other good movies, people are eagerly waiting for his biopic, which stars Ranbir Kapoor.

The Rajkumar Hirani directorial will hit the screens next year. It will show Sanjay Dutt's professional and personal life story, which will be portrayed by Ranbir.

Recently, the makers of the film announced the title of the film — 'Sanju' — which will explore Sanjay's life that is very interesting, fascinating yet a tragic life full of ups and downs.

The recent buzz is that Ranbir and Sanjay will appear in a movie together. Do you know which film it is? It is Sanju itself.

According to DNA, Sanjay will do a cameo in his biopic. Isn't it exciting? "It would seem like the film is getting Sanjay's approval if he makes an appearance in it," DNA quoted a source as saying.

"There is enough space for him to fit nicely into the plot, without creating any kind of imbalance," the source added.

We wonder how it will look when reel life Sanju baba will change to real life. A few days ago, the first look poster of the movie leaked online. Well, it is a fan-made poster, but it looked impressive.

In the picture, Ranbir Kapoor can be seen sporting Sanjay Dutt's old look when he waved to his fans after completing his 5 years of sentence in Yerwada jail.

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt's biopic also stars Paresh Rawal as Sunil Dutt, Manisha Koirala as Nargis, Dia Mirza as Maanyata Dutt, Sonam Kapoor as Tina Munim, Karishma Tanna as Madhuri Dixit, Tabu as herself.

Also, Anushka Sharma, Jim Sarbh, Vicky Kaushal are part of the cast. The movie is slated to release on March 30, 2018.