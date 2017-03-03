Sanjay Dutt has landed in legal trouble once again. On Thursday, the actor's bodyguard and some crew members of his comeback film Bhoomi allegedly got into a brawl with some media persons at the shooting location.

And now, the latest buzz is that an FIR has been lodged against the star. According to a report in Bollywood Life, the FIR states that Sanjay's bodyguards manhandled the media persons and even hurled abuses at them.

Sanjay too was present when the attack took place in Agra's VIP Road and has apologised to the media people. A video of the Munnabhai actor apologising to media has also surfaced online.

Earlier this week, the shooting of Bhoomi was stalled after the crowd went out of control in an effort to catch a glimpse of the actor.

Bhoomi marks the comeback of Sanjay Dutt after five years of imprisonment, awarded to him by a special court for illegal possession of arms. The actor was last seen in a cameo role in Rajkumar Hirani's PK (2014). Bhoomi also stars Aditi Rao Hydari and Shekhar Suman in key roles.