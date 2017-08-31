After serving his jail term, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is making a comeback on the silver screen with Omung Kumar's Bhoomi. The flick will also star Sunny Leone in an item number, titled Trippy Trippy. However, Sanjay is apparently not happy with it.

Sunny has done a wonderful job in the song released a few days ago. But the Munnabhai MBBS actor finds it crass and vulgar, Deccan Chronicle reported.

"Trippy is a huge hit on the social media. Sunny too is happy with the kind of response the song is getting. But Sanju wants it to either go or be trimmed," a source told the daily.

Did Sanjay really dislike the song or he has just mellowed down with his age? Because Sunny has done a tremendous job in the song Trippy Trippy and it's not her first item number.

Sunny had also performed to item songs of Raees and Baadshaho. There's no doubt that Sunny is the best in item numbers, but the question is how this actress makes every song a visual treat.

Sung by Neha Kakkar, Benny Dayal and Badshah, the song has a very "Manali Trance" vibe to it. Sunny looks hot as always and her dance moves will steal your heart. The beginning part of the song will remind you of Ragini MMS 2's Baby Doll.

We hope Sanjay eventually appreciates the song and the actress.

Sanjay will play a father's role in Bhoomi, while Aditi Rao Hydari plays his daughter. Scheduled for release on September 22, the Omung Kumar directorial features Sharad Kelkar as the movie's villain.