New stills of Ranbir Kapoor from the sets of Sanjay Dutt biopic have made way into the social media, and you will be amazed to see the actor's unbelievable transformation.

Some new pictures from the sets show Ranbir in Sanjay's current age avatar, and he looks completely ditto. It is hard to realise in first glance that it is not Sanjay, but Ranbir sporting the former's look.

Ranbir is seen sporting a beard with long moustache and also a tilak on his forehead. Everything matches so perfectly that Ranbir looks a perfect doppelganger of Sanjay. Right from the beard to his haircut, and even facial features, is very much like how Sanjay looks now.

It appears that Ranbir was shooting for some scenes in the biopic that would show Sanjay's current stage of life. Earlier, some other stills from the sets were leaked that showed the actor sporting Sanjay's young avatar. He was seen having long hair with a clean face.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the Sanjay Dutt biopic is one of the most awaited flicks, and these pictures from the sets will certainly make the fans more excited. Apart from Ranbir, the film also features Paresh Rawal, Sonam Kapoor, Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza and Anushka Sharma among others. Check Ranbir's look from the movie in the new pictures here: