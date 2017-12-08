After reaching seven million followers on Twitter, tennis ace Sania Mirza celebrated the milestone by involving in a Q & A session with her fans. As expected she was quizzed about almost everything, ranging from food to sport on the social media platform.

The former world number doubles player encountered an interesting question about Virat Kohli. A Twitter user asked the Hyderabad hero to describe the Indian cricket team captain and not many could have done it better.

Check out the conversation here

Mirza was also asked to ho name her favourite cricketer. The Twitter user who fired the question also requested the six-time Grand Slam champion to not consider her partner Pakistan cricket star Shoaib Malik. She obliged!

Mirza was sporting enough to answer a few more questions about Malik on the public platform.

Sania mulling knee surgery

Meanwhile, the 31-year-old also revealed the 2009 Australian Open mixed doubles win with Mahesh Bhupathi will always remain her favourite Grand Slam win.

Mirza has not played professional tennis since the China Open in October earlier this year. While she won the Wimbledon and US Open doubles crowns in 2015 and followed it up with Australian Open title in 2016, the tennis ace suffered a title drought after inconsistent performances in 2017.

Mirza revealed earlier this month that she has picked up a knee injury and that she will be assessing the intensity of it before taking a call on whether or not to go under the knife. Notably, she started the year as number-one ranked doubles player, but has slipped to eighth.