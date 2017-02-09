The service tax department has issued a notice to tennis player Sania Mirza in connection with alleged non-payment or evasion of service tax. The notice, though does not specifically mention the case in which the tax evasion amounted to, is believed to be the tennis star's non-payment of tax after she endorsed as Telangana's brand ambassador.

The notice states that it is being inquired whether an investigation against Sania about non-payment/evasion of Service Tax/contravention of provisions of Finance Act 1994 and Rules can be initiated.

The principal commissioner of service tax says in the notice: "I have reasons to believe you are in possession of facts or/and documents and things which are relevant to the inquiry." The summons were issued on February 6 and ask the tennis player to appear in person or by an authorised agent on February 16.

"You are hereby summoned under Central Excise Act, 1944 made applicable to service Tax matters under Finance Act, 1994 to appear before the Office in person or by an authorised agent on February 16 to give evidence truthfully on such matters concerning the enquiry as you may be asked to produce the documents and things," said the summons.

The department warned that if Sania fails to comply with the summons and intentionally avoids to attend or to give evidence and to produce the documents, without a lawful excuse, she will be liable to be punished under the relevant provisions of the IPC.