Virat Kohli has been one of the best players for India in all formats of the game, scoring runs all around the globe. He has a growing list of fan following, and other sportspersons are also in that list including tennis sensation Sania Mirza, who loves his aggression.

The Indian Test skipper wears his heart on the sleeve, which has been witnessed when India are playing, and there is a sense of positive aggression, which lifts the entire team. Though there might have been criticisms in the past regarding Kohli and his temperament, the right hander silences his critics with his performances on the field.

It is such kind of aggression backed by runs and results, which Sania admires about Kohli. "I really admire the way Virat is. His aggression is amazing. And he backs it up with performances and I think that's the most important thing," the Times of India quoted Sania as saying.

Sania also believes that Kohli, to a certain extent, is successful due to this aggressive factor, and also believes being a sportsperson does not help if one is too quiet.

"We want world beaters, leaders in sport, world champions but we don't want them to be aggressive. We want them to be docile and mild. It doesn't work that way. I don't think Virat would be the athlete that he is, if he was not aggressive."

Such talks regarding to aggression from Sania does not come as a surprise. Saina also falls in the same breed of sportspersons, who do not mince words, even at press conferences. There is some similarity between the two, especially if one looks at the aggressive part, which has helped them become top class players in their own sport.