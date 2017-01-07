It was on Tuesday, January 3, that Malayalam actor-producer Vijay Babu revealed about the fake case registered against him by his business partner and close friend, Sandra Thomas, at Elamakkara police station in Ernakulam. Vijay had then criticised Sandra's husband Wilson for attempting to take over the business, and also promised to prove his innocence in the matter.

Check: Why all is not well between Vijay Babu and Sandra Thomas?

Sandra, who remained silent without responding to the incident, has finally opened up by confirming that all is well between the duo. Through a recent Facebook post, the actress has blamed a few "toxic" friends who left a big crack in her friendship with Vijay and added that nothing can emotionally exhaust her.

"Dear Friends, We always celebrated our accomplishments. There was no jealousy involved. On a minor quarrel between us, our 'toxic' friends have found ways to rain on our parade, introducing storms and tempests of invalidation, apparently with the motive of belittlement and degradation. Still they often disguise themselves as 'honest' or 'helpful'. Our issues are being sorted out between us and nothing can emotionally exhaust me. Here I raise the red flag for such emotional vampires who are trying to worsen things, propagating fallacious versions. Nothing can put a shade on the light of friendship... ," the actress posted on her Facebook page.

Vijay has also clarified that the issues have been solved and that they will not forgive the people who made a minor issue between them blow up so much. "It's over ! We will sort between ourself . Issue started on a Tuesday ... Sorted on Friday ! Friday film house continues ..,Sandra will be my friend and partner forever .As friends , We will not forgive the so called people who tired to aggravate a small issue .(Simple English ) [sic]," Vijay posted on his Facebook page.

After sorting out the issues, Vijay and Sandra, who are the co-owners of Friday Film House, are back in action, and so is the production house, which has bankrolled many superhit movies in Malayalam. The company is currently producing the movie, Angamaly Diaries, which is being directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery and scripted by actor Chemban Vinod Jose. They have also committed themselves to Lijo's upcoming Mammootty-starrer, sequels of Aadu Oru Bheekarajeeviyanu and Philips and the Monkey Pen.

Many celebrities, including Indrajith Sukumaran, Meeran Nandan, Aju Varghese, Rajith Menon, VK Prakash and Midhun Manuel Thomas, have congratulated Vijay and Sandra for resolving the issues and bringing back Friday Film House.

