Puneeth Rajkumar, Ganesh, Jaggesh, Chirranjeivi Sarjaa and many other Kannada celebs are shocked and saddened by the sudden death of Sandalwood actor Kashinath, who died of cancer in Bengaluru on Thursday, January 18.

He was reportedly suffering from cancer. He breathed his last on Thursday while undergoing treatment at the hospital. Read more

Kashinath, who made his acting debut with Amara Madhura Prema in 1982, went on to act in over 40 Kannada movies in his career spanning three and half decade. He also directed five movies and introduced several talented actors and technicians including Upendra, Sunil Kumar Desai and V Manohar.

Kashinath is known for his comedy timing and mannerism, which earned him a huge number of fans across the globe. Soon after hearing the news, several celebs took to Twitter and expressed shock and sadness over his demise.

Puneeth Rajkumar posted on Facebook: Shocking to Know Kashinath Sir is no More. Deepest Condolences, ಅವರ ಆತ್ಮಕ್ಕೆ ಶಾಂತಿ ಸಿಗಲಿ. Very Big Loss to Kannada Film Industry!

Golden Star Ganesh wrote: I am so saddened to know about the demise of Kashinath sir.He was a kind & a learned man. RIP

Comedy actor Jaggesh recalled about his first meeting with Kashinath and his fond memories with him in a series of comments written in Kannada. Here is his series of Twitter posts

Actor Chirranjeivi Sarjaa tweeted in Kannada saying that he was his favourite actor and director and had a close relationship with his family. He is saddened over his death. May his soul rest in peace. He wrote, "ನನ್ನ ನೆಚ್ಚಿನ ನಟರು, ನಿರ್ದೇಶಕರು, ನಮ್ಮ ಕುಟುಂಬಕ್ಕೆ ಸ್ನೇಹಿತರು ಆಗಿದ್ದ ಕಾಶಿನಾಥ್ ಅಂಕಲ್ ನಿಧನ ತುಂಬ ದುಃಖ ತಂದಿದೆ. ದೇವರು ಅವರ ಆತ್ಮಕ್ಕೆ ಶಾಂತಿ ನೀಡಲಿ."

