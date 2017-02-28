Sanaya Irani, who was last seen on Rangrasiya, is set to return to the small screen with a new show.

An India Forums report said that the show would be aired on Sony TV channel and was initially titled Behane. The series will narrate the journey of a girl, suffering from a health ailment much like hyperactivity syndrome.

The report further said that the makers have rechristened the show Rab Se Mange Tuje. "The show is now titled as Rab Se Manga Tuje. The shoot will commence soon," a source told the website. Rumour also has it that Rab Se Manga Tuje might replace Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi.

While Rab Se Manga Tuje will mark Sanaya's return to TV, she was supposed to make her comeback with another show Meenu Mausi, alongside Harshad Arora. However, the show apparently got shelved as it was taking too long to go on floors and also because the channel didn't quite approve of the cast, which eventually led the makers to put a hold on the show.

It was said that Meenu Mausi was the television adaptation of Aamir Khan-Juhi Chawla starrer Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke (1993). Sanaya would have played the role of Aamir, while Harshad would have essayed Juhi's character.

Sanaya became the audience's favourite with her role in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? opposite Barun Sobti. Ever since Sanaya married her long-term boyfriend and actor Mohit Sehgal last year, the popular real life couple has been on a back-to-back vacation mood. After a trip to Spain, the actors recently holidayed in Singapore.