Actors Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal, who married in January last year, love travelling to exotic destinations.

Recently, the two lovebirds flew off to Italy for a long vacation and since then they have been flooding their Instagram pages with beautiful pictures of the country.

Mohit has been clicking some great pictures of Sanaya and that has left her quite impressed. In one such click, Sanaya wrote, "Hubby is totally killing it with photography. On a day when I didn't want to take a single picture he took my most favourite one @itsmohitsehgal I love u ."

Since their wedding, the couple has had been to Spain, Singapore and now Italy.

Sanaya and Mohit met on the sets of Miley Jab Hum Tum and dated for more than five years before getting hitched. The wedding was a low-key affair, attended by close friends and family in Goa. The couple hosted a grand reception for their industry friends in Mumbai. Several television stars, including Sanaya's best friend Drashti Dhami attended the ceremony.

The actress, who became the audience's favourite with her role in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? opposite Barun Sobti, was last seen on the small screen in Rangrasiya, while Mohit's last TV series was Sarojini – Ek Nayi Pehal.

The couple had also participated in Nach Baliye 8 and were one of top three finalists of the dance reality show.