The San Diego Comic-Con is right around the corner. The annual convention will watch the biggest studios come together under one roof to announce their upcoming projects, discuss spoilers and tease fans with first looks of numerous movies.

The gathering will also watch star casts coming together to release new Comic-Con trailers and interact with fans. But who all will be attending the grand event? When is it happening? What can fans expect? All your queries will be answered below. Read on...

Date: The San Diego Comic-Con is spread across four days starting July 20.

Movie trailers to release: Among the numerous trailers that will drop at the event, fans can expect Justice League trailer, Aquaman sneak peek, Blade Runner 2049's new clip, Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars sneak peek, Thor's new trailer and Charlize Theron's Atomic Blonde, Ready Player One, Wonderstruck, Jigsaw, Kingsman The Golden Circle and Brigsby Bear among others.

Movie trailers that will not be featured: Star Wars: The Last Jedi,

Specials: SDCC 2017 will watch a special tribute to Princess Leia from Star Wars taking place, 20th Century Fox presentation that is yet to be announced could feature either Deadpool 2 discussion or the upcoming X-Men movies spoilers.

Here's an extract of the movie's schedule you need to know:

Preview night, July 19:

Annabelle: Creation screening: Westfield Horton Plaza

Thursday, July 20:

Ghostbusters 101: A Ghostbusters Panel Of Biblical Proportions: Room 6DE, 10:15 am.

20th Century Fox: TBA — Hall H, 11:30 am - 12:30 pm.

Brigsby Bear: Cast and Filmmakers Panel — Hall H, 12:45 - 1:45 pm.

Disney Animation Studios: The Art of the Story — Room 7AB, 2:00 - 3:00 pm.

DCU Original Movies 10th Anniversary: Room 6BCF, 2:15-3:15 pm.

Netflix Films: Bright and Death Note — Hall H, 3:15 - 4:30 pm.

The Lego Ninjago Movie: Room 6A, 6:45 - 7:45 pm.

Netflix Mystery Surprise Screening: Horton Grand Theater, 10:00 pm.

Friday, July 21:

Behind the Battle: War for the Planet of the Apes Room 32AB, 11:00am - 12:00 pm

Hollywood Location Scouts: Room 9, 1:00 - 2:00 pm.

The Female Voices of Film Twitter: Horton Grand Theater 1:30 - 2:30 pm.

Star Wars and Fandom: The Early Years Room – 7AB 4:00 - 5:00 pm.

Star Wars Music and Sound: Room 7AB 5:00 - 6:00 pm.

Saturday, July 22:

Warner Bros: Ready Player One; Aquaman; Blade Runner 2049; Justice League – Hall H, 11:30 am-1:30 pm.

Women Who Kick Ass featuring Atomic Blonde's Charlize Theron: Ballroom 20, 1:45 - 2:30 pm.

Marvel Studios - Hall H, 5:30 - 7 pm.

Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars – Room 7AB, 7:30 - 8:30 pm.

DC Master Class - 6DE, 6 - 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 23:

Princess Leia Star Wars Fan Club Tribute Presentation – Room 6DE, 10:00 am - 11:00 am

Hanna-Barbera 60th Anniversary – Room 7AB, 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm