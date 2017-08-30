Samsung joined the dual-camera party a tad later than rivals Apple, LG and others, but it is not slowing down. Following the launch of the Galaxy Note 8 with dual rear camera setup, Samsung is widely expected to launch a mid-range smartphone in its Galaxy J series featuring dual cameras.

There has been buzz around Samsung Galaxy J7+ for quite a while now. Reports have outlined the complete specifications of the unannounced phone, and leaked live images and video of it. Now there's more: The most important detail of the Galaxy J7+ was leaked by a Thailand paper named Flashfly.

As per the report, the Galaxy J7+ will cost THB 12,900, which translates to Rs 24,835. The report also revealed that the dual-camera smartphone will be up for pre-orders between September 1 and 17, with the sale commencing on September 22.

The information seems legit as it comes from an official render of the phone. The leaked poster reveals that customers will get Samsung U Flex wireless headphones free if they pre-order the device, and a free Soft Cover Color Clear case worth 390 Baht if it is purchased in Samsung retail stores.

With the price and availability details out, Samsung now holds practically no surprise element. But all of this is based on rumours, so there is a possibility that Samsung just might surprise us with something that is still under wraps.

The leaked information points towards the Thailand launch and price, but the question is when — if at all — Samsung will launch its affordable dual camera smartphone in India.

There's a lot of uncertainty about the Galaxy J7+ coming to India, but the handset is bound to arrive sooner or later. It is possible that Samsung might launch the Galaxy J7+ in India after the Galaxy Note 8 hits the shores, which is likely to happen in September.

To fuel your anticipation for the device, here's a look at the specifications that will make the Galaxy J7+ attractive.

Leaked details about the phone suggest a metal unibody design, a 5.5-inch Full HD Super AMOLED display, a dedicated Bixby button and a fingerprint scanner integrated within the home button.

The highlight of the phone is going to be its dual-camera setup, which combines a 13MP sensor with f/1.7 aperture and a 5MP sensor with f/1.9 aperture on the back. Samsung has also added Live Focus portrait option in the upcoming smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy J7+ will feature a 16MP front snapper for selfies, and pack an Exynos 7870 octa-core chipset with 4GB RAM and 32GB expandable storage. The handset will support dual SIM cards and pack a 3,000mAh battery.