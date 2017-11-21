In a move to make Apple's iPhone users switch to its smartphones, South Korean technology giant Samsung is set to introduce a new scheme that lets public, especially iPhone owners to experience its latest devices -- Galaxy Note 8 and Galaxy S8 – for a month at a nominal fee.

South Koreans can apply for Samsung's "Galaxy Experience Programme" online between November 21 and November 27 and use either the Galaxy Note 8 or Galaxy S8 for a month. The company will select 10,000 people by November 30 and the selected customers can collect the devices from the Samsung Digital Plaza between December 1 and 11.

Interestingly, Samsung introduced the "Galaxy Experience Programme" not long after Apple's released its much-hyped iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X. It has also openly admitted that the move targets iPhone users.

"Through this Galaxy Experience Program, I want to give iPhone users the opportunity to experience the differentiated value of Galaxy and to select products," said Samsung Electronics officials in a statement.

However, one has to pay the price of the Samsung device as a deposit and a participation fee of 50,000 Won. Those who choose to continue using the Galaxy smartphones (Galaxy Note 8 and Galaxy S8) will get the participation fee refunded, enjoy benefits like discount on Bluetooth speaker JBL GO and other accessories, and get display damage insurance for free.

It may be noted that consumers, who want top return either the Galaxy Note 8 or Galaxy S8 after using them for a month, will get the cost of the device back but not the participation fee of 50,000 Won.