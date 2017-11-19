Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) and the Galaxy A5 (2018) received the FCC (Federal Communications Commission) certifications earlier in the month, and now the devices have received approval from another international telecommunication agency, coming one step closer to their official debut.

Both the 2018-series Samsung devices — the Galaxy A7 (SM-A730F) and the Galaxy A5 (SM-A530F) — have received the official certifications from Wi-Fi Alliance. The listing also reveals that the devices will come with the Android 7.1 Nougat OS out of the box.

When will 2018-based Galaxy A7 and A5 series make global debut?

Smartphones are usually released in a matter of weeks after getting certification from telecommunication agencies and other regulatory bodies.

So, the new 2018-series Galaxy A7 and A5 are most likely to be unveiled by the end of November or early December. Once announced, they are expected to be rolled out first in emerging markets in Asia (India, China and others) and Africa, and later in Europe.

Samsung Galaxy A5 (2018): Most expected features

As per the latest reports, the Galaxy A5 (2018) flaunts a 5.5-inch AMOLED screen having full HD+ (2160x1080p) resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio.

Like the premium Galaxy S and the Note series, the soon-to-be-launched mobile phone is expected come with fingerprint sensor on the back, but it will be placed below the camera module.

Inside, the Galaxy A5(2018) is said to house Samsung's proprietary Exynos 7885 processor backed by 4GB RAM. It is also expected to boast Bluetooth 5.0 with up to 800 metres of wireless data transfer range and simultaneously connect to two wireless speakers.

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018): What we know so far

The Galaxy A7 (SM-A720x) series is also expected to feature A5-like design language, but come with a bigger 5.7-inch/6.0-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) screen having 18.5:9 aspect ratio and a fingerprint sensor on the back, just below the camera module.

Under the hood, it is said come packed with 4GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage, a 16MP rear camera with autofocus and LED flash and a 16MP selfie camera.

Furthermore, the phone is expected to have an IP68 certification for dust and water resistance, meaning the device owner can take the phone for a dip in the swimming pool, as it can survive up to 5 feet (1.5 metres) underwater for close to 30 minutes.

