Leading mobile-maker, Samsung is reportedly gearing to upgrade the company's popular mid-tier Galaxy A series range of smartphones in India.

Samsung's 2017 series Galaxy A7, A5 and A3, which were originally unveiled at Consumer Electronics Show (CES), Las Vegas in January, launched them in select markets of Europe (UK) and Asia (Indonesia), earlier this month. Now, it is expected to release all three variants in a few weeks in India, reported Pricebaba, citing the company insiders.

Though Samsung is maintaining a stony silence over the speculations, we believe the company is likely to roll out new Galaxy A series sooner than later, as the time is ripe for it to launch mid-tier phones to compete against the recently launched Xiaomi Redmi Note, Lenovo K6 Power/Note and Moto G4 series.

In the recent IDC report, despite being the table topper, Samsung's smartphone market share has shrunk by 13 per cent, while Xiaomi and Lenovo (with Moto) have witnessed a formidable growth in 2016 and are steadily closing the gap with Samsung.

By releasing the Galaxy A7, A5, and A3, Samsung will be able to offer multiple choices and also feature-rich phones to consumers in the mid-tier category and offset the growing popularity of rivals.

For those unaware, Samsung's new phones --- Galaxy A7, A5 and A3 --- come endowed with marquee features of the flagship Galaxy S7 series, including Ingress Protection rating of IP68. This means the users can take the Galaxy A (2017) for a dip in the swimming pool (freshwater, not sea) and take pictures for 30 minutes under up to five-feet water.

The new Galaxy A series boasts the Galaxy S7-inspired premium metal frame (with 3-D glass back), sophisticated contact-less payment mode (Samsung Pay in select markets) via MST (Magnetic Secure Transmission) technology. This means the new devices will come with the Samsung Pay feature on board.

All three smartphones come in four colour options — Black Sky, Gold Sand, Blue Mist and Peach Cloud.

Key specifications of 2017-series Samsung Galaxy A7, A5 and A3: