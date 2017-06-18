It's been barely a few days since Samsung launched the new Galaxy J7 Pro and the J7 Max in India and now the company is all set to release a new product next week.

Samsung India has commenced sending invites to media houses with graphic image with a large device resembling a tablet with physical home button-cum-fingerprint sensor having a tag-line WORK.PLAY.MY WAY. We believe it to be the Galaxy Tab S3, which made its official debut at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017, earlier this year in February.

The new Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 boasts 9.7-inch super AMOLED QXGA (2048x1536p) display and inside, it comes with top-of-the-line hardware including Snapdragon 820 quad-core processor backed 4GB RAM, 32GB in-built storage, 13MP camera with 4K video recording capability, 5MP snapper on the front and a massive 6,000mAh battery.

It also supports S Pen and users can make use of Samsung Notes, which consolidates the S Pen's notetaking, drawing and image-management capabilities in one simple application, as well as Air Command functions such as Smart Select, which now lets users create, save and share their own animated GIFs.

Another key aspect of Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S3 is that it boasts Samsung Flow, which makes working on the go seamless. For a safe and secure login, Samsung Flow uses biometric authentication to log-in and can wirelessly tether compatible devices to transfer documents from a mobile device to a tablet. It also syncs message notifications so users never miss an important text message whether they're using a smartphone or their tablet.

We are not sure, if Samsung will launch the hybrid 2-in-1 laptop-cum-tablet series—Galaxy Book, as well.

