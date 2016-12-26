Last week, Samsung launched the Pink Gold version of the Galaxy S7 edge in India. Now, a new report has emerged that the company is planning to release a new colour variant next month for Rs. 50,900.

Once released, Samsung fans will have seven Galaxy S7 edge colour variants to choose from, which include -- Black Onyx, Gold Platinum, White Pearl, Silver Titanium, Pink Gold, recently launched Blue Coral and the new Black Pearl.

What's different in Galaxy S7 edge Black Pearl?

The new Galaxy S7 edge flaunts glossy black cover on the back and front. The edge's frame features matching dark metal, resulting in a stunning all-black body.

Under-the-hood, all the key specifications such as screen resolution, CPU, camera, RAM, internal storage and battery capacity remain the same as seen in the original model.

For those unaware, the Galaxy S7 edge sports a QHD (2560x1440p) dual-edge curved display, Snapdragon 820/Exynos 8890 (depending on the region of sale), 4GB RAM, 64GB/128GB inbuilt memory, a dual-pixel 12MP camera with f/1.7 aperture, Smart OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation) and a 5MP snapper with F/1.7 aperture on the front.

