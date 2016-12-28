Since the beginning of December, we have been hearing a lot of rumours on Samsung's new 2017-based Galaxy A series, leading many to believe that the device launch is just around the corner. Now, the company has released an official teaser revealing a key feature of the new device series.

In the past couple of years, Samsung has mastered a marketing strategy of replicating some features of its flagship phones in the new mid-range phones. In 2015, it launched metal-clad Galaxy S6 (& S6 edge) with full metal body, and introduced the same in Galaxy A (2016). This year, Samsung unveiled water-proof Galaxy S7 (S7 edge) and now, it is all set launch Galaxy A (2017) with same durable body feature.

Also read: CES 2017: LG to showcase Stylus 3 and four new K series mid-tier phones

Samsung Malaysia via Twitter released a graphic teaser with water droplets and reads—"IT ALL BEGINS WITH A. HOLD YOUR BREATH."—confirming that Galaxy A(2017) will be able to survive when dropped in water.

If rumours are to be believed the new Galaxy A phones boast Ingress Protection rating of IP68.

So what's protected under IP68 certifications?

In IP68 certification, the numerical 6 indicates that the devices is completely protected against any contact of dust.

On the other hand, the numerical 8 suggests the device can withstand underwater up to 1 meter (around a feet).

This means users can take the Galaxy A (2017) for a little dip in the swimming pool (freshwater, not salty sea/ocean) and take pictures for close to 30 minutes under water up to five feet.

Read more: How IP ratings are certified to smart devices

As per reports, Samsung is expected to initially launch three models — Galaxy A3, Galaxy A5 and A7 -- next month, most probably at the international Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2017, Las Vegas (January 5-8).

Samsung Galaxy A3 (2017): What we know so far

It is expected to sport a 4.7-inch HD display and come with 12MP camera on the back and 8MP snapper on the front. Inside, it is said to house Samsung Exynos 7870 octa-core, 2GB RAM and a 3,000 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017): What we know so far

It is said to feature 5.2-inch full HD screen, 13MP primary camera, Samsung Exynos 7880 octa-core, 3GB RAM, 16GB storage and a 3,000mAh cell.

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017): What we know so far

It is top-end phone among the three. It will come with 5.7-inch full HD display, 3GB RAM, 64GB storage, 16MP cameras on both front and back, Exynos 7880 octa-core processor and a 3,500mAh battery.

Watch this space for latest news Samsung phones and CES 2017.