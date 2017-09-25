Leading smartphone-maker Samsung on Monday launched the special festive campaign dubbed as Samsung Shop Anniversary sale in India offering gifts, cash discounts and more on several mobiles.

The anniversary sale is exclusively available on the company's official e-commerce site: Samsung Shop (India) and will conclude on Friday (September 30). With the latest festive offer, Samsung fans can grab Android flagship Galaxy S8 or the S8 + (4GB RAM) for as low as Rs. 53,900 (against MRP: Rs. 57,900) or Rs. 60,900 (against MRP: 64,900).

Users can also avail exchange deal and based on the old device's specifications, working condition and year of launch, it can fetch them close to Rs. 28,200 (for Apple iPhone 7 Plus 256GB) cash discount.

Furthermore, HDFC credit/debit card users can claim an additional Rs. 4,000 cash discount.

Barring the screen-size, both the Galaxy S8 (5.8-inch) and the Galaxy S8 Plus (6.2-inch) boast identical hardware and exterior looks. They flaunt an all-new design language with super AMOLED-based Infinity display, a bezel-less, full-frontal, edge-to-edge screen having WQHD+ (2960x1440p) resolution. With extended display, Samsung has incorporated virtual home button right on the screen.

The phones come with IP68 water-and-dust certifications, meaning it can survive five feet underwater for close to 30 minutes. Device owners can take it for a dip in the swimming pool and also take photos and calls, as well.

Most notable aspect of the Galaxy S8 series is the Bixby digital assistant. It is capable of performing almost every task that is normally carried out by the conventional touch gesture command.

In the front display panel, the company has incorporated an 8MP snapper with f/1.7 aperture, wide FoV (Field of View) lens, an Iris scanner with face recognition technology.

On the rear, Galaxy S8 series houses 12MP dual-pixel camera with f/1.7 aperture at the top centre, a LED flash to the left side, fingerprint scanner to the right and a heart-rate sensor below. Under-the-hood, it comes packed with 10 nanometer class Exynos 9985 series processor, Android Nougat OS, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage and a 3,000/3,500mAh battery.

Samsung is also offering similar discounts on mid-range Samsung Galaxy On Nxt (64GB) and the Galaxy On Max. Also, ICICI credit card users are entitled to get 5% cash back.

The company's 2016-series Gear S2 smartwatch can also be purchased for Rs. 15,900 against MRP: Rs. 20,900. On the other hand, Samsung's Bluetooth-based cord-free IconX earbuds are priced just Rs. 7,990, almost half its MRP: Rs. 13,400.

Thats not all; Samsung's flagship smart QLED TV series, washing machines and other home appliances are also available with lucrative deals. You can check out here.

To further sweeten the deal, Samsung has launched Never Mind offer, a one-time screen replacement service.

Consumers, who buy any of the new Galaxy Note, S, A, J, C and A series worth above Rs. 9,000, can claim free one-time screen replacement, by paying one-time nominal fee of just Rs. 990. It has to be noted that the display is one of the most expensive component of a smartphone, depending on the variant, it will range from Rs. 2,000 to Rs. 13,000. The offer is valid on devices purchased between September 21 and October 21, and it has to be redeemed within 12 months after purchasing the device.

