The billionaire head of South Koreas Samsung Group, Jay Y. Lee, was jailed for five years for bribery on Friday after a six-month trial over a scandal that brought down the president.According to a landmark ruling by a Seoul court, Lee was found guilty of paying bribes in anticipation of favours from former president Park Geun-hye.
Samsung scion Jay Y. Lee given 5-year jail sentence for bribery
- August 25, 2017 20:24 IST
