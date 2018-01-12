Samsung has commenced rolling out new Android Oreo beta firmware to Galaxy S8 and S8+ models.

As of now, the new Android Oreo (build number: ZRA5) weighs around 595MB is available in Indian region and is expected to expand to other markets soon, reported SamMobile.

However, many believe this to be the last beta update, as the company has closed beta programme registration for public testers on January 5 and is scheduled to wind up the testing on January 15.

With three days left, Samsung will just receive feedback and conduct one final test on the Galaxy S8 and S8+ to weed out any bugs that might affect the performance and user-experience of the device.

When will Android Oreo public version come to Galaxy S8 series?

If previous release pattern is taken as any indication, Samsung will most probably roll-out the Android Oreo public version around January-end or before mid-February.

Furthermore, the Galaxy S8 series running Android Oreo recently passed the Wi-Fi Alliance interoperability testing.

For the uninitiated, Wi-Fi Alliance certifies Wi-Fi products to ensure that they meet standards of interoperability. It is usually the final stage before software is pushed out to eligible handsets.

What's coming in Android 8.0 Oreo?

Android Oreo brings several improvements over Android 7.0 Nougat, such as faster booting, extended battery life achieved by cutting down on unnecessary activities of apps in the background, more fluid experiences to phones and tablets as well as improvements in security via Google Play Protect, which checks suspicious activities and malware in apps.

The new Google OS also comes with new features such as picture-in-picture, which allows users to do two tasks simultaneously, like checking the calendar while planning a party on a Duo video call. There is also Smart Text Selection, which improves copy and paste. With the help of machine learning to recognise entities on the screen—like a complete address—users will be able to easily select text they want with a double tap, and even bring up an app like Maps to help during navigation.

One notable attribute of the Android Oreo is the Rescue Party feature, which helps the device recover from constant bootloops.

Beside the usual Google Android Oreo features, Samsung is adding its own custom features to enhance the user-experience of the Galaxy S8 series owners, which include new clock styles for both lock screen and Always on Display, and Smart View lets the mobile phone's display turn dark when mirroring the content on large TV screen, thus saving battery draining.

There will be a lot more value-added features coming to the Galaxy S8 series, which will be fully disclosed on the day of the official release.

