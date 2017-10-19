After launching Galaxy J2 (2017), Galaxy J3 (2017), Galaxy J5 (2017), and Galaxy J7 (2017), Samsung appears to be getting ready to release a new variant of entry-level smartphone Galaxy J2 (2017), as a device with a different model number has been spotted on sites.

The South Korean technology giant has been tight-lipped on the launch of the new Galaxy J2 (2017) but a handset with model number SM-J250G has been spotted on Geekbench and GFXBench websites.

The new device is spotted with a 5-inch touchscreen with 960x540 resolution, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor clocking at 1.4GHz, an Adreno 308 GPU, and an Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system on Geekbench site. It has a single-core score of 666 and multi-core score of 1750.

The handset is also seen with a 2GB RAM, a 16GB internal memory, an 8MP main camera, and a 5MP front-snapper.

It may be mentioned that Samsung released the Galaxy J2 (2017) earlier this month. It sports a 4.7-inch Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 540x960 pixels (234 ppi density), powered by an Exynos 3475 processor, and run Android 7.0 Nougat operating system.

The device also features 1GB RAM, 8GB internal memory that can be expanded up to 128GB via microSD card, 5MP main camera with f/2.2 aperture, autofocus and LED flash, 2MP front-snapper with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2,000mAh battery.