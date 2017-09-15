When can you expect Samsung's flagship Galaxy Note 8 in your country? Well, the South Korean technology giant officially released its ambitious device in as many as 42 countries on Friday and it is expected to be expanded to other markets in days to come.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is now available for purchase in 42 countries including the US, Canada, Singapore, Korea and major European markets, and will be rolled out to more markets in the weeks to come.

But when will the device come to India? It is scheduled to be launched in India on Thursday, September 21. Prospective buyers can pre-register for the device on the Samsung India website.

The Galaxy Note 8 comes in three variants -- 64GB, 128GB and 256GB. Its price starts at Rs 67,900 / $950 / £869. Samsung is also offering wireless chargers, Samsung DeX docks and other articles for those who pre-order the device (offer varies from country to country).

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 features a bezel-less Infinity display with full-frontal glass, an IP68 certified for water and dust resistance, S-Pen stylus, and a 6.3-inch Quad HD Super AMOLED screen with 2,960x1,440 pixels (521ppi pixel density).

Under the hood, it has an Exynos 8895 Octa processor for EMEA and Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 for USA and China, an Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system (Android 8.0 Oreo update coming soon), a 6GB RAM and a 64GB/128GB/256GB storage (with microSD card slot).

The device mounts impressive dual 12MP main cameras, one with 26mm lens, f/1.7 aperture, PDAF, OIS, autofocus, 2x optical zoom and dual-LED (dual tone) flash and the other with a 52mm lens, f/2.4 aperture, AF, OIS, autofocus, 2x optical zoom and dual-LED (dual tone) flash.

For selfie lovers, it has an 8MP front-snapper with f/1.7 aperture, autofocus, 1/3.6" sensor size and 1.22 µm pixel size. In terms of battery, it has a 3,300mAh battery with wireless charging compatible with WPC and PMAFast charging technology (QC 2.0).