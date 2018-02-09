Samsung is all set to unveil its latest flagship smartphones — Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ during the company's Unpacked event in Barcelona ahead of Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018. Meanwhile, a smartphone, sporting Snapdragon 845, recently appeared on the Geekbench benchmark test, sparking speculation that it could be the Galaxy S9.

It was observed that the phone had 6 GB RAM and pre-installed Android Oreo. According to the specifications, this could probably be Samsung Galaxy S9, but the flagship phone is yet to be unveiled.

Moreover, Samsung will be the first one to come with the Snapdragon 845 SoC, which raises further the doubt that this could be Samsung's 2018 flagship smartphone.

Snapdragon 845, mediocre results, only expect Exynos 9810 to our surprise, this will be Samsung S9 biggest bright spot. pic.twitter.com/aJVbBxQkNG — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) February 8, 2018

The device which appeared on the Geekbench test has topped the results. The results from the device powered by the Snapdragon 845 showed a single-core score of 2378 and a multi-score tally of 8132.

In December last year, the Samsung Galaxy S9+ also went through the Geekbench test and received a similar sore of 2422 in single-core and 8351 in multi-core.

However, neither Geekbench nor Samsung confirmed if the device tested was Samsung Galaxy S9 so take this information with a pinch of salt.