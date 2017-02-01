The long-rumoured Samsung's flagship slate Galaxy Tab S3 is expected to finally break cover later this month.

Samsung Mobile (via Twitter) has released a teaser showing the lower half of a big-screen device, which closely resembles a tablet, leading many to believe the company in all probability will announce the Galaxy Tab S3 on February 26, a day ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 in Barcelona (February 27-March 2).

In the past several years, Samsung used MWC to showcase its flagship Galaxy S series of smartphones, but due to last year's Galaxy Note7 debacle, the company, last month announced to postpone the Galaxy S8 series for a later date, so that it could conduct more tests on its battery and also other aspects to make the device safe.

Big news is on its way. Don’t miss out. https://t.co/ChwhlkYISP pic.twitter.com/rblHI0BkPq — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) February 1, 2017

Having said that, Samsung never indicated it would skip MWC 2017 and now we know what the company intends to showcase at the Barcelona event. It will also live stream the event online at 7:00pm CET local time (11:30 pm IST) on February 26.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S3: What we know so far

According to information released so far, the Galaxy Tab S3 is said to flaunt a metal-clad body and yet look sleek, measuring just 5.8mm in thickness.

Inside, it is expected to come packed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 quad-core processor backed by 4GB RAM and Android 7.0 Nougat OS.

It is also said to feature a 12MP primary camera on the back and a 5MP front snapper and will be made available in two variants — one Wi-Fi only and another with LTE+ Wi-Fi connectivity features with prices starting at 700,000 Korean Won (approx. $607/€562/Rs. 40,039).

Watch this space for latest news on Samsung products and MWC 2017.