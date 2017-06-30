The dual camera sensor expected to be seen in the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has been in focus quite a lot. It could be triggered by the frenzy for the feature by almost all the OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) that make premium devices but the feature also assumes significance since mobile phones are widely used for photography now. The South Korean technology giant seems to have revealed the technology that could be used in the dual camera sensor for its upcoming flagship.

Samsung announced four new camera sensor designs, namely "Bright," "Fast," "Slim" and "Dual" at the ongoing Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2017. Each of the designs based on ISOCELL technology has a different imaging solution, but the one that caught the eyes was the ISOCELL Dual, which is likely to be seen in the Galaxy Note 8.

Also read: Why Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has to fight Galaxy Note 7 ghost besides competing with iPhone 8

The ISOCELL Dual has an RGB sensor and a black-and-white sensor with f/2.0 aperture and 1.12 μm pixels. But it is not impressive as the ill-fated Galaxy Note 7 and Galaxy S8 have smaller aperture and pixel.

Samsung is yet to confirm if the Galaxy Note 8 will have dual camera but several reports have claimed that it would.

There are conflicting reports on the release date of the flagship device. While it has been reported that it could come in August, like its predecessor Galaxy Note 7, some others claim that it would see the light of day at the consumer electronics fair IFA 2017 in Berlin, which is scheduled to take place during September 1-6. Now, popular leakster Evan Blass @evleaks has tweeted that the handset would be launched in the second half of September at around €999 in Europe.

However, Samsung is yet to announce the release date of the device.

It is reported that the Galaxy Note 8 will feature a 6.3-inch QHD Infinity display with 2,960×1,440 pixels resolution, an iris scanner, and an AI-powered digital voice assistant Bixby. It is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, run Android 7.1 Nougat operating system, and mount dual rear camera – 12MP wide-angle camera and 13MP telephoto lens.