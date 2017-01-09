Samsung's Gear S and Gear Fit series are undoubtedly one of the best smart wearables out there, but sadly, the incompatibility with iOS, made them unworthy for Apple device owners.

Now, the South Korean company, after realising the business potential, has released the new iOS-compatible Samsung Gear S app and Samsung Gear Fit app - Gear smartwatch (S2 & S3) and Gear Fit 2, respectively on Apple app store. Both apps work on all Apple iPhone series running iOS 9 (or above) operating system.

"We're constantly looking for ways to enhance our offerings and we do this in part by listening to what our customers want – and that includes greater access to our cutting-edge wearable technologies with iOS support," Younghee Lee, Executive Vice President of Global Marketing, Mobile Communications at Samsung Electronics, said in a statement.

"By offering Android and iOS compatibility with our latest Gear devices, we're giving users more ways to optimize their wearable experiences and connect to Samsung's galaxy of possibilities," Lee added.

Here's the list of Apple handsets compatible with Samsung Gear S3, S2 and Gear Fit 2:

iPhone 5

iPhone 5S

iPhone 5C

iPhone 6

iPhone 6 Plus

iPhone 6S

iPhone 6S Plus

iPhone 7

Phone 7 Plus

iPhone SE

