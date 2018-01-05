It seems Samsung wants to upgrade the quality of its smartwatch lineup for 2018, which clearly means the South Korean is not going to give up on the wearable segment.

Samsung last month filed a new set of patents, which reveals some interesting features which Samsung wants to introduce in the next-generation smartwatches or maybe in the upcoming Gear S4.

The most important feature Samsung may be looking to provide in its smartwatches is more battery life. The South Korean giant company is planning to sell watch straps with the integrated battery inside so the smartwatch will have a longer battery life.

For this kind of feature, Sasmsung must be using thin and flexible batteries to fit in these watch straps.

The interesting part is the application filed by Samsung says there is a high possibility of including two batteries on both sides of the watch strap. There will be no limitation on the materials of the straps with the addition of the battery. The customer can still choose their straps from many different material types such as leather, polymer, rubber or fibre.

Since the battery will be shifted from the smartwatch to the watch strap, there will be some space left where the company can include other important components. Samsung may have already planned what it will include in that empty space. There is the possibility that a camera, a fingerprint or lightning sensor infrared, as well as proximity and heart rate sensors may be seen in the upcoming smartwatch.

According to Phone Arena: "Another intriguing new feature that we can expect from future Samsung smartwatches is the addition of some sort of rotating bezel with sub-display. Each time the user rotates it, he/she can access a different menu."

Although all these new features seem very exciting to have on the upcoming smartwatch, let's see how many of them Samsung will be able to actually include in its next smartwatch.