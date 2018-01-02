Samsung is slowly expanding its Galaxy On smartphone series in India. The company has launched its Galaxy On Nxt 16GB variant in India at a price of Rs 10,999. The new Galaxy On Next will be going on sale from January 3 on Flipkart.

The smartphone will be receiving a discount of Rs 1,000 and will be available at Rs 9,999 during the Flipkart 2018 Mobiles Bonanza sale, which will be held between January 3 and January 5.

Samsung Galaxy On Nxt, with 32GB storage, was launched in India back in October 2016. The newly-announced 16GB variant is essentially the same phone with the same specs but only smaller storage.

This means just like the original Galaxy On Nxt, the 16GB variant also features an all-metal unibody design, with only the top and bottom ends in plastic, and curved 2.5D glass on the front.

The smartphone comes with a dual-SIM option and features a 5.5-inch full-HD TFT display with a resolution of 1080x1920 pixels. Samsung Galaxy On Nxt 16GB runs Android Marshmallow 6.0, with Samsung's custom UI on top.

The smartphone is powered by a 1.6GHz octa-core Exynos 7870 processor, coupled with 3GB of RAM and 16GB onboard storage, which is expandable up to 256GB via the microSD option.

As far as cameras are concerned, it sports a 13-megapixel sensor on the back with an LED flash and an 8-megapixel front-facing selfie camera. The primary camera sensor supports full-HD video recording at a frame rate of 30fps.

The Galaxy On Nxt 16GB variant also comes with the connectivity option of 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and Micro-USB. The smartphone packs a 3,300mAh non-removable battery.

Samsung is also preparing to launch another Galaxy On series phone soon in India. According to its Amazon teaser: "The new Galaxy On phone, from Samsung, will be an Amazon India exclusive and will focus on design, performance and photography elements."