After weeks of speculations, Samsung finally pulled the wraps off the company's new mid-range slate series Galaxy Tab A( 2017).

The new 8.0-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab A (2017) comes with a massive 5,000mAh battery, which is said to be more than enough play close to 14 hours of videos and up to 153 hours of audio playback. The company claims the tablet can run an average of 14 hours internet surfing on both SIM (3G/4G) and Wi-Fi connectivity.

It also sports WXGA (1280x800p) TFT screen, together with quad-core backed by 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage.

As far as the camera hardware is concerned, the Galaxy Tab A (2017) comes packed with a 8MP snapper with LED flash support and a full HD video recording capability. On the front, it houses 5MP shooter.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A (2017) price and availability details:

Samsung's Galaxy Tab A (2017) is currently available in Vietnam for VND (Vietnamese Dong) 6,490,000 (approx. $286/€237/Rs.18,264) in black and gold colour options.

As of now, there is no official word from Samsung on when the new Galaxy Tab A (2017) would be released in global markets. Stay tuned.

Key specifications of Samsung Galaxy Tab A (2017):