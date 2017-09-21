Leading smartphone-maker Samsung on Thursday launched the pre-Diwali sale campaign, dubbed the "Never Mind" offer, for a wide range of Galaxy series mobiles.

With Samsung's Never Mind offer, consumers, who own any of the Galaxy Note, S, A, J, C and A series worth above Rs. 9,000, can claim free one-time screen replacement, by paying one-time nominal fee of just Rs. 990. It has to be noted that the display is one of the most expensive component of a smartphone, depending on the variant, it will range from Rs. 2,000 to Rs. 13,000. The offer is valid on devices purchased between September 21 and October 21, and it has to be redeemed within 12 months after purchasing the device.

"Our focus on consumer-centric innovations and providing superior products and services to consumers have made Samsung India's top brand. The 'Never Mind' offer is our way of thanking the people of the Karnataka for their love and trust. Samsung has always believed in creating value for consumers through innovative features and the latest offer bears testimony to Samsung's commitment to consumer delight," Asim Warsi, senior vice president, Samsung India.

Besides cities and towns in Karnataka, Samsung is launching same 'Never Mind' offer in several others regions in India starting today. Prospective buyers need to contact local Samsung authorised mobile vending shops to avail the exclusive Diwali offer.

Here's the list of Samsung phones eligible for 'Never Mind' offer:

Samsung Galaxy Note8, Note5, Note5 (64GB), Note 5 Dual SIM (32GB & 64GB), Galaxy S8+ (128GB & 64GB), S8 (64GB), S7 edge (128GB & 64GB), S7, S6 edge+, S6 Edge (64GB and 32GB), S6 (64GB & 32GB), Galaxy A7 (2017), A5 (2017), A9 Pro, A7 (2016), A5 (2016), Galaxy C9 Pro, C7 Pro, Galaxy J7 Pro, J7 Max, Galaxy J Max, J7 Prime (32GB & 16GB), J5 Prime (32GB & 16GB), J7 Nxt, J7 (2015), J7 (2016), J5 (2016), J2 (2016), J2 Pro, Galaxy On8, OnMax, OnNxt (64GB), Galaxy Tab S3, A, E and Tab S2.

In a related development, Samsung has also kicked off 'Smart Utsav' offer on smart TVs, refrigerators, microwave ovens, ACs (Air Conditioners) and washing machines.

Prospective buyers, depending on the Samsung consumer electronics goods they buy, will get free smartphones ranging from high-end Galaxy S8+ (128GB) worth Rs. 70,900, Galaxy J5 Prime and Galaxy J2 Pro, worth Rs. 13,490 and INR 9,090, respectively.

Furthermore, high-end Samsung TVs such QLED and curved big-screen models will come with free Soundbar worth upto INR 23,990. A free 2.1 Channel Multimedia Speaker, free 2 Year Warranty and up to 2 months free DTH Subscription from Airtel Digital TV, DISH TV or SUN DIRECT with the Smart TV Range are amongst the many other offerings that Samsung India has brought forth this festive season.

Customers can also avail offers ranging from free Samsung Level U Bluetooth Headphone worth Rs. 2,999, free 2 year warranty and exciting offers on new DTH Connection with savings upto INR 1,300, under the Make for India, Joy Connect TV segment. [for more information, check here]

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for latest updates on best Samsung product deals.