Leading smartphone-maker Samsung is set to launch the company's new flagship phablet, the Galaxy Note 8, in India on September 12.

Samsung's Galaxy Note 8 is the successor of the infamous Galaxy Note 7, which got axed soon after launch due to the flawed battery design that caused the device to catch fire. But the new 2017-series model is completely different, beautiful, feature-rich and touted to be much safer.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 flaunts a stunning 6.3-inch super AMOLED screen with Infinity Display feature, that make the screen cover more than 75 percent of the front-panel, offering a rich viewing experience and also improving visual appeal of the exterior looks by several notches compared to previous generation model.

Inside, it comes packed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core/Samsung Exynos 8895 octa-core CPU (depending on the region of sale), 6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB/256GB storage and a 3,300mAh battery with fast wire/wireless charging capabilities.

As far as the camera department is concerned, the Galaxy Note 8 comes with top-notch hardware.

It houses a dual-camera system — one 12 MP primary camera (Wide-angle lens with f/1.7 aperture and dual-pixel autofocus) and another 12 MP Telephoto camera (f/2.4 aperture and 2x Optical Zoom) with OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation). On the front, it features an equally impressive wide-angle 8MP snapper with f/1.7 aperture.

Like the rest of the Note series, the new Samsung Galaxy Note 8 too comes with an S Pen stylus, but with improved pressure sensitivity and several value-added features.

One praiseworthy aspect is the Screen Off memo, which allows users to take up to 100 pages of notes as soon as they remove the S Pen, pin notes to the Always On Display (AOD) and make edits directly from the AOD.

After the Galaxy Note 7 battery defect incidents in late 2016, Samsung set up a broad range of internal quality and safety measures to improve the product safety, including the eight point Battery Safety Check (BSC) and additional protocols like multi-layer safety measures.

The new Galaxy Note 8 has undergone the tests before getting the nod for mass production, and is not expected to go up in flames.

Samsung Galaxy Note8 India price and availability details:

IBTimes is at the event. We'll update the story with price details shortly.

Key specifications of Samsung Galaxy Note8: