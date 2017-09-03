Samsung's recently launched Galaxy Note8 was the company's first smartphone to boast dual-camera and now, it has released similar photography-centric mid-range variant dubbed as the Galaxy J7+.

The Galaxy J7+ houses two cameras on the back: one, a primary 13MP sensor with f/1.7 aperture and 5MP with f/1.9 aperture for in-depth scene capture. Up front, it boasts an equally impressive 16MP shooter with dedicated LED flash to take good selfies under low-light conditions.

Besides the dual-camera, the new Samsung phone also boasts Always-On-Display (AOD) feature. Once activated, the users can straightaway pick the phone and its sensor will notice change in movement and brightens the display to show all the messages, time and other important notification right the on screen, without having to power it on.

It also comes with Bixby digital assistant feature, but unlike the flagship Galaxy S8 (& S8+) and the Galaxy Note8, the new phone does not have dedicated button to trigger it;, instead the users have to unlock the phone and launch the app to use it.

Other stipulated features include: a metal-clad cover on the back, 5.5-inch full HD super AMOLED screen on the front with fingerprint sensor, which will also double up as the physical home button at the base.

Under the hood, it comes packed with 4GB RAM, 32GB storage (expandable up to 256GB via microSD card), an octa-core processor which clocks close to 2.39GHz CPU speed and a 3,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy J7+ price and availability:

The new Samsung Galaxy J7+ is currently available for pre-order in Thailand for THB(Thai Baht) 12,900 (approx. $389/€328/Rs. 24,829) and the pre-order window is slated to close on September 17 and the shipments are expected to take off soon after.

As of now, there is no official word from Samsung on when the company plans to release the new Galaxy J7+ in other global regions. Stay tuned.

Key specifications of Samsung Galaxy J7+: