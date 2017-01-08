Leading smartphone-maker Samsung has launched new affordable 4G-mobile Galaxy J1 in India.

The Galaxy J1 (4G) was originally unveiled last year and was first released in Russia and later in Dubai. Now, it is now available in the country, with three Indian region-specific features—S bike, S Power planning and Ultra Data saving modes.

Once S bike mode is turned on in the smartphone, it gets activated when a user starts riding a two-wheeler. If someone calls the Galaxy J1 owner, they will get an automatic reply saying the device user is on the road, and may be reachable later. If the caller wishes to convey some emergency news, they will be asked to press "1" to override the S bike mode, said the smartphone-maker.

Ultra Data saving mode compress web-pages, when they get loaded on the smartphone, so that less consumption in internet data. On the other hand, S Power planning mode helps in extending the battery life by curtailing apps, which continue to hog cell's resources in the background.

It also supports VoLTE (Voice-over-LTE), meaning Galaxy J1(4G) owners can subscribe to Reliance Jio service and enjoy unlimited data and other freebies of the Happy New Year offer till March 31, 2017.

As for as hardware is considered, the Galaxy J(4G) features 4.5-inch super AMOLED screen and comes with 1.3GHz quad-core processor, 1GB RAM, 8GB internal storage, 8MP primary camera, 2MP snapper on the front and a 2,050mAh battery.

Samsung's new phone is available for Rs. Rs. 6,890 and comes in black, gold and white colour options.

The Galaxy J1 (4G) will be competing with popular brands such as Xiaomi Redmi 3S series, Asus Zenfone 4.5 LTE and Moto E3 Power, among others.

Key specifications of Samsung Galaxy J1 (4G):