After weeks of speculation, Samsung finally launched the Galaxy C9 Pro in India. The new 6.0-inch phablet is the first Samsung phone with PC-grade 6GB RAM, which offers a seamless multi-tasking experience. The Galaxy C9 Pro's physical memory capacity is 50 percent more than the company's current flagship Galaxy S7 series, which by the way houses 4GB RAM.

It is also backed by sumptuous 64GB internal storage, 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 octa-core processor and a massive 4,000mAh battery. Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro flaunts super AMOLED full HD screen, feature-rich 16MP camera with f/1.9 aperture on both front and the back. The primary snapper is also supported by dual-LED flash.

Samsung has also incorporated India-region specific application softwares such as S Secure, S Power Planning, Ultra Data Saving (UDS) and My Galaxy in to the Galaxy C9 Pro.

The company has confirmed to release the Galaxy C9 Pro to the market in the second half of February for Rs. 36,900 in black and gold colour options. Interested buyers can register for Samsung's new phablet at online and authorised retail shops from January 27, 2017.

Once released, it will be competing with popular Xiaomi Mi Max (& Prime series) and Asus Zenfone 3 Ultra, among others.

