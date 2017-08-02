Leading smartphone-maker Samsung, in a bid to mark India's 70th Independence Day, has kicked off the promotional scheme on the Galaxy S7 series.

The company is offering huge discounts up to Rs. 8,000 on the Galaxy S7 edge (on both 32GB and 128GB) and close to Rs. 4,000 on the generic Galaxy S7.

If prospective buyers are ready to part their old phone for the new Samsung devices, they can claim additional cashback close to Rs. 12,000 and enrol for 24 months EMI offer. Samsung is conducting its Independence Day sale on both online and authorised retail chains across India.

With the announcement, Samsung Galaxy S7 edge --32GB and 128GB--, which cost Rs. 42,900 and Rs. 48,900, can be bought for as low as Rs. 22,900 and Rs. 28,999, respectively. On the other hand, the Galaxy S7's MRP: Rs. 39,400 comes down to Rs. 23,400.

For those unaware, the Galaxy S7 series come with QHD (2560x1440p) display, Snapdragon 820/Exynos 8890 (depending on the region of sale), 4GB RAM, 64GB inbuilt memory, a dual-pixel 12MP camera with f/1.7 aperture, Smart OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) and a 5MP snapper with F/1.7 aperture on the front.

In related development, Samsung Pay will now support State Bank of India (SBI) debit cards. With this collaboration, around 130 million SBI Debit Cardholders will be able to tap and pay using a wide range of Samsung smartphones at merchant outlets having Card acceptance machines.

As of now, Samsung Pay works on 2.5 million Point of Sale (PoS) Card machines across India through Magnetic Secure Transmission (MST) technology.

"Both Samsung and SBI are household names in India, and it is a momentous occasion for us to collaborate on Samsung Pay and extend an innovative solution that is transforming people's lives worldwide. Samsung Pay, with its many 'Make for India' innovations, is revolutionising the way people carry out their day-to-day payments & transactions. To help more consumers avail of our innovative payment system, we have also introduced Samsung Pay to our mid-segment smartphones like Galaxy J7 Pro. We recently introduced Samsung Pay Mini to cater to the unique requirements of mid-segment consumers too,"Asim Warsi, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India, said in a statement.

Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for latest updates on Samsung products.

Key specification of Galaxy S7 series: