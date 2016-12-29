With next year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2017) promising to offer some off-beat gadgets such as smart homes security systems, self-driving car technology products, a VR-camera and more, it seems technology giant Samsung has also joined the off-beat fray. Going by available information, Samsung will go beyond conventional smartphones into the unconventional TV space at the consumer technology event.

As per new official information, Samsung loyalists can expect as many as three customised TV services at the CES 2017. These new services would be catering to the home entertainment segment and are reportedly the TV Plus, Sports and Music offerings.

All the three offerings would work in sync with the Smart TV concept of Samsung. These offerings would work in sync with multiple built-in applications and the Samsung Smart Hub to offer customised content to users.

"We continue to innovate our Smart TV offering in order to provide the content experiences that our customers have come to know and expect from Samsung," Won Jin, vice president handling Samsung Electronics Visual Display section, said in a statement.

As far as the working of the new Samsung TV services is concerned, Sports would offer users vital details when favourite teams are in action. Details offered would also include information on where to watch favourite teams in action in one go, rather than having to scout multiple channels.

The above information is stored in one navigation page for users to access easily.

The second service viz. Music would let users easily search and detect songs on live TV or from within television programs. This service would also offer custom recommendations to users in its 'Preview' section, which is said to make it easier for people to easily find new music and play newer songs at any time.

Finally, the TV Plus service would offer IP-based channels focused on premium content services through a customised Smart Electronic Program Guide (EPG). More information on TV Plus is expected to be made available very shortly.