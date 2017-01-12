Samsung Group leader Jay Y. Lee arrives for bribery suspicion questioning

  • January 12, 2017 15:59 IST
    By Reuters
Samsung Group leader Jay Y. Lee arrived at the South Korean special prosecutors office on 12 Janaury, for questioning over bribery suspicions. Lee has been embroiled as part of a widening political scandal that may permanently unseat President Park Geun-hye.Samsung gave 30 billion won (£20m, $25m), to foundations backed by Parks friend, Choi Soon-sil. It is being investigated whether that was connected to the national pension funds support for a controversial 2015 merger of Samsung C and T Corp and Cheil Industries Inc.
