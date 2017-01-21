Samsung's smartwatches Gear S2 and Gear S3 will wear a new look as popular Android Wear watchface design firm WatchMaker has said that it will bring all its watchfaces to the device. The premium version of the WatchMaker app is priced at $3.99.

"We are delighted to announce WatchMaker is partnering with Google, Tizen and Ticwatch2 to bring WatchMaker to more platforms than ever before," said a statement from WatchMaker. "In the next two weeks, WatchMaker will finally be available for Samsung Gear S2 & Gear S3 on Tizen! We will also be releasing WatchMaker for Ticwatch2 in Feb-March."

WatchMaker added that its watchfaces will be made available without any extra cost and will support Android Wear 2.0.

Samsung Gear S2 was released in 2015, sports a 1.2-inch Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 360x360 pixels (302 ppi pixel density), powered by an Exynos 3250 Dual and runs Tizen operating system. It also features a 4GB internal memory, 512MB RAM, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.1 and a 250mAh battery.

On the other hand, the Samsung Gear S3 sports a1.3-inch Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 360x360 pixels (278 ppi pixel density), powered by an Exynos 7270 processor, and runs Tizen-based wearable platform 2.3.2. It also has a 4GB internal storage, a 768MB RAM, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, and 380mAh battery.

(Source: WatchMaker Google+)