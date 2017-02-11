In what could be termed as good news, the 3G edition of the Samsung Gear S2 Classic smartwatch-like wearable has now received a massive price cut, and is currently available for just $96 in the US. Popular wireless carrier T-Mobile is currently selling the Gear S2 Classic at the new prices.

If you are desirous of buying the Samsung Gear S2 Classic 3G smartwatch at reduced prices, then navigate to T-Mobile's online portal to check out the deal. This offer is also seemingly a limited period one; therefore, willing buyers are advised to check out the offer at the earliest.

T-Mobile is also letting subscribers purchase the Samsung Gear S2 Classic 3G wearable, at $96, on monthly payments. On subscription to monthly payments, the cost per month would be $4 for 24 months.

The USP of the Samsung Gear S2 Classic 3G is that the smartwatch completely eliminates the need for a smartphone to do things such as make calls directly, receive text messages/notifications and respond to these, along with being able to send/receive emails, check out social networks and even monitor health/fitness-related personal information.

Samsung's Gear S2 Classic 3G runs on the Tizen operating platform, and features a circular matte finish on the exterior with a layer of metal.

For the uninitiated, the Samsung Gear S2 Classic 3G offers the below key technical specifications to buyers: