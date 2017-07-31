Samsung Galaxy X has been drowned in the anticipation din for Samsung's upcoming flagship, the Galaxy Note 8. It is a device from the newly floated Galaxy X-series and it is said to be a foldable smartphone.

The South Korean technology giant had received the trademark certificate for the name - Galaxy X a few months ago. It hasn't revealed the release date of the new handset but its launch is imminent as it has received Bluetooth certification from the Bluetooth SIG. It has also got WiFi certification.

The Samsung Galaxy X is seen with model number SM-G888N0 on Bluetooth SIG.

It was earlier reported that the device would be released in the third quarter of this year (that is before September), while the Galaxy Note 8 would arrive in the fourth quarter. However, it has now emerged that the Note 7 successor will be unveiled at the company's "Unpacked" event on August 23 in New York City, hinting that the new foldable device would come after the Galaxy Note 8.

Moreover, we are yet to hear about the specifications of the Galaxy X, while almost every detail of the Galaxy Note 8 is in public domain and has been cleared by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is expected to feature a 6.3-inch infinity display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 836 processor, an Android 7.1 Nougat operating system, a 6GB RAM, a 64GB/128GB internal storage with microSD card slot, a 13MP sensor with a wide-angle lens and a 12MP sensor with a telephoto lens. It is also expected to come with an iris scanner and an AI-powered digital voice assistant Bixby.