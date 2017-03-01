We have been hearing rumours about Samsung's mystery phone Galaxy X for quite some time, but no reliable evidences were available to prove its existence. Now, new information has emerged confirming that Samsung is indeed working on it.

Samsung, which had discreetly submitted an application seeking trademark certification on Galaxy X in its home market South Korea on February 24, has got the nod from the trademark office, SamMobile reported.

Samsung Galaxy X: What we know so far

The highlight of Samsung's Galaxy X is its design language. It is said to boast a fully foldable body, thanks to Samsung's proprietary hinge support. As per a leaked image of the company's patent file, the device is shown to have a dynamic fulcrum hinge in the middle, similar to Microsoft Surface Book series.

Another key aspect of the device is that it is expected to come with three types of biometric sensors capable of recognising the eyes' Iris pattern, fingerprint and also palm print, as well.

However, we are not sure when Samsung plans to unveil the Galaxy X. Previous rumours indicated it would be released in the third quarter of 2017 to clash with arch-rival Apple's anniversary mobile iPhone X (aka iPhone 8).

However, a recent report indicated that Samsung is yet to finalise the Internal hardware configuration and also its rumoured flexible display-supply partner — Kolan Industries — needs time for mass production of Polyimide film, a core part of the flexible screen, which is said to be highly heat-resistant and capable of remaining stable at varying operating temperatures.

Rumour is that Samsung will be ready with final prototype by the end of 2017 and conduct the necessary tests in the first quarter (January-March) of 2018.

If all things go as planned, the Galaxy X is expected to make its official debut in the second quarter (April-June) of next year.

Watch this space for the latest news on Samsung.