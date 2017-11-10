Samsung enjoyed a great deal of fame throughout 2017, thanks to its Galaxy S8 series and the Galaxy Note 8. But Apple's intervention with the iPhone X might have stolen some limelight.

While the current Galaxy flagships are still fresh in the market, rumours about the upcoming models are already turning the heat up. Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ are gaining spotlight as rumours are rife about new details of the 2018 flagships.

After the disappointing news about the Galaxy S9 series ditching the under-display fingerprint scanner in favour of the irksome rear-mounted sensor, there might be some good news for Samsung fans. The South Korean tech titan has confirmed the next-gen flagship chipset Exynos 9810, fresh from its Exynos 9 Series.

How does it matter, you might ask? Keeping with the tradition, Samsung will incorporate the latest Exynos 9810 in the upcoming Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ smartphones. The new chipset comes with upgraded graphics and supports Gigabit LTE modem — which the company claims has the industry's first 6CA (carrier aggregation) support.

Samsung Exynos 9 series 9810 is built on the second-generation 10nm FinFET process technology. This advanced modem will be equivalent to Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 processor, which will also power some Galaxy S9 smartphones, depending on regions.

But rumours about the Snapdragon 845 suggest Qualcomm might have an edge over Samsung on this one. The Snapdragon 845 is expected to be built on a faster and efficient 7nm process technology. The chipset is expected to be launched early next year, so we'll know more about it soon.

All in all, it is safe to say that the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will be the most powerful flagships until other OEMs come up with equivalent smartphones in the first half of next year. In the second half, we have Google and Apple with their new Pixels and iPhones ready to steal the show, but Samsung will be prepared with its mighty Galaxy Note 9 around that time.

Rumours about the Galaxy S9 series suggest Samsung will retain the Infinity Displays with 5.8-inch and 6.2-inch screens with the new standard 18:9 aspect ratio. Dual cameras will finally embrace the Galaxy S9 series, as rumours point towards 16MP+16MP sensors on the back and a 12MP+12MP front cameras.

We still have a few months for the new Samsung flagships to arrive, so let the dust settle on these rumours.