Speculation is rife that Samsung Galaxy S8 successor aka 'Galaxy S9' is all set to be released sometime in early January 2018 with a bunch of power-packed features. Some key features include dual rear cameras, Snapdragon 845 SoC and 6GB of RAM.

The Galaxy S9 is touted to ship with 64GB of internal storage along the lines of Galaxy S8 duo. The upcoming flagship phone is expected to inherit the same display as its predecessor with QHD+ resolution and an aspect ratio of 18.5:9.

The report also adds that the fingerprint sensor will be moved under the screen on the Galaxy S9, unlike its predecessors which had it right beside the rear camera module.

In related news, another report from The Bell claims the Galaxy S9 will be released earlier than usual. This is possible, as Samsung will reportedly procure the OLED panels by November, unlike in the past when Galaxy S8 got its display panel shipment sometime in January 2017. The handset was then launched in March.

Furthermore, rumours suggest the Galaxy S9 will implement modular design akin to the Moto Z series. Consequently, we could see an assortment of attachable accessories being launched soon for Samsung's forthcoming flagship phone.