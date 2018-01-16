Samsung was previously rumoured to debut the Galaxy S9 and the S9+ series at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2018 in Las Vegas (January 9-12), but it fell flat as there was no announcement. Now, the same devices have reportedly passed the U.S. government-run telecom agency Federal Communication Commission's (FCC) certification, getting one step closer to the launch.

As per the FCC listing, Samsung is launching Galaxy S9 and the S9+ with model series— SM-G960 and SM-G965—, respectively. They support almost all LTE, GSM, CDMA and UMTS bands from east (South Korea, Vietnam, China etc.) to west (US and Canada). This means consumers will have no trouble taking their Galaxy S9 series to almost any part of the world.

Samsung Galaxy S9 series: All you need to know

Except the screen size, Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S9 (5.8-inch) and the S9+ (6.2-inch) is said to be coming with the same design language.

On the downside, they will be similar to the Galaxy S8 with Infinity Display having dual-curved edge screen and single primary camera on the back.

However, the camera lens are expected to top-notch and come with wider aperture so that it will be able to capture more light and produce good quality images on par with Google Pixel series.

As far as the storage capacity is concerned, the generic Galaxy S9 will be offered in two options — 4GB RAM+64GB storage and 4GB RAM+128GB storage. The bigger-screen Galaxy S9+ will be available in 6GB RAM+64GB storage, 6GB RAM+128GB storage and 6GB RAM+256GB models in major markets across the world.

Rumour have it that Samsung might release Galaxy S9+ with 6GB RAM and massive 512GB storage in select markets, but sometime later in the year.

Samsung Galaxy S9 series is expected to come with 10nm class chipsets. Depending on the region of sale, it will be offered with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (in the U.S., China and select countries) or Samsung's Exynos 9810 series (in India, Europe and other places).

Samsung is also improving its Iris scanner and facial recognition technology in the Galaxy S9 series on a par with Apple iPhone X's FaceID feature.

The company is expected to unveil the Galaxy S9 series just ahead of Mobile World Congress (MWC 2018), Barcelona (February 26-March 1) and intends to release it in stores around mid-March.

