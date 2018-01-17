Samsung recently confirmed to launch the much-awaited Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ smartphones at the upcoming Mobile World Congress which is scheduled to take place in Barcelona from February 26 to March 1.

While the company is yet to announce when it will launch its next flagship smartphone, a new leak has revealed the exact dates for unveiling, pre-order and final release of the Galaxy S9 series.

Unlike last year's announcement of the Galaxy S8, Samsung will once again use the MWC platform to launch the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ on February 26, popular leakster Evan Blass (aka @evleaks) said on Tuesday, citing a "C-level executive at a major casemaker."

The source also revealed that Samsung would start accepting pre-orders for the Galaxy S9 on March 1 while the phones would be up for sale starting March 16. Last year, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S8 at an "Unpacked Event" in New York in March, and started selling the device in April.

According to a C-level executive at a major casemaker, the go-to-market schedule for Galaxy S9 / S9+ is as follows:



Launch - 2/26

Pre-orders - 3/1

Ships/releases - 3/16 — Evan Blass (@evleaks) January 16, 2018

Samsung typically takes the wraps off its new Galaxy S flagship phone a day before MWC officially begins. But if the latest leak is accurate, the South Korean tech giant could be planning to be on the limelight at the event, overshadowing other smartphones that will be on display, SamMobile reported.

However, the leaked dates could be for the US and South Korea while the new phones could take a few more days to reach other markets, the report added.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 is likely to sport a 5.8-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED screen and a 3,100 mAh battery while the Galaxy S9+ will feature a similar display with an increased size of 6.2 inches and a slightly larger 3,600 mAh battery.

The Galaxy S9 is expected to come in two variants, including 4GB RAM+64GB storage and 4GB RAM+128GB storage. The Galaxy S9+ is likely to be available in 6GB RAM+64GB storage, 6GB RAM+128GB storage and 6GB RAM+256GB models. There could also be a massive 512GB storage option as well, but in select markets.

When it comes to processors, the global version of the Galaxy S9 could feature Samsung's new Exynos 9 Series 9810 processor while the US-specific model will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 845 processor.

Other speculated specs include a 12MP rear camera with f/2.4 aperture, 8MP front-facing camera, iris scanner and a rear fingerprint sensor.